Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

  • July 19 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad declined by $5.4 billion from the end of 2021 to $163.6 billion as of May, the Central Bank said yesterday.

Long-term loans stood at $155.4 billion, decreasing by $6.1 billion, while short-term loans – excluding trade credits – increased by $724 million over the same period to $8.2 billion, data from the bank showed.

Banks’ loan liabilities fell by $2 billion, whereas bond liabilities amounted to $17.2 billion, declining by $2.8 billion compared with the end of 2021.

Non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities recorded a decrease of $902 million from the end of last year, while bond liabilities amounted to $10.4 billion, increasing by $247 million as of May, the bank said.

“Regarding the currency composition, of the total long-term loans, 63.2 percent consists of the U.S. dollar, 33.4 percent Euro, 1.6 percent Turkish Lira and 1.8 percent consists of other currencies and of the total short-term loans, 38.6 percent consists of the U.S. dollar 41.7 percent Euro, 16.4 percent lira and 3.3 percent consist of other currencies.”

As for the sectoral breakdown by the end of May, of the total long-term loans in the amount of $155.4 billion, 38.3 percent consists of liabilities of the financial institutions, while 61.7 percent consists of the liabilities of the non-financial institutions.

Private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis; point out to principal repayments in the amount of $45.8 billion for the next 12 months by the end of May, the bank also said.

