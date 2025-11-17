Private sector loans rise to $206 billion in September

ANKARA
Turkish private sector loans reached $206.2 billion as of September, up $9.7 billion from the end of 2024, data from the Central Bank showed on Nov. 17

 

Long-term loans amounted to $196.3 billion, an increase of $10.3 billion, while short-term loans were at $9.9 billion, down by $600 million, the bank said.

 

The U.S. dollar makes up 57.6 percent of the $196.3 billion in total long-term loans, followed by the euro with 32.5 percent, the Turkish Lira with 2.5 percent and other currencies with 7.4 percent.

 

In the short-term loans, the U.S. dollar made up 29.2 percent, the euro 19.7 percent the Turkish lira 49 percent and other currencies 2.1 percent.

 

"The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad with a remaining maturity of up to 1 year point to principal repayments of USD 64.1 billion by the end of September," the Central Bank added.

 

Of this amount, $41.1 billion is held by banks, $17.6 billion by non-financial institutions and $5.3 billion by non-bank financial institutions.

