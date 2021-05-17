Private sector foreign debt down in March

  • May 17 2021 11:27:20

Private sector foreign debt down in March

ANKARA
Private sector foreign debt down in March

Outstanding short- and long-term debts of Turkey’s private sector declined in March, the Turkish Central Bank said on May 17. 

The total foreign debt of private sector saw $170.2 billion as of March, falling by $3.5 billion.

The private sector's short-term overseas loans- excluding trade credits- totaled $9.1 billion in March, down $605 million compared to the end of last year.

Some 83.7% of short-term loans consisted of the liabilities of financial institutions, the bank said.

Broken down by currency, the majority of Turkey's short-term credit, 39.1%, was in US dollars, while 35.8% was in euros, 22.3% in Turkish liras, and 2.8% in other currencies.

On the other side, the private sector's long-term debt fall by $2.9 million to $161 billion over the same period.

The Central Bank said 43% of the total long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions and 57% by non-financial institutions.

On their currency composition, long-term loans totaled $161 billion, with 63.4% consisting of US dollars, 32.6% in euros, 2.2% in Turkish liras, and 1.8% in other currencies, it added.

Based on a remaining maturity basis, the private sector's total outstanding foreign loans indicate principal repayments of $42.2 billion over the next 12 months by the end of March.

Economy, private sector debt,

ECONOMY Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey

    Lockdown ends, gradual normalization starts in Turkey

  2. Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

    Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

    Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

  4. Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

    Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  5. Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

    Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Recommended
Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April
Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides

Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides
Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months
Turkeys exports to Libya jumped 58% in January-April

Turkey's exports to Libya jumped 58% in January-April
Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market
Turkeys Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon
WORLD Myanmars election reflected peoples will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election reflected people's will, monitoring group says

Myanmar's election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power, an international monitoring group said on May 17 in its final report.
ECONOMY Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April

Turkey's central government's budget balance saw a 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($772 million) surplus in January-April, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on May 17. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.