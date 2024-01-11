Private school parents struggle with fees

ISTANBUL

The debate between private schools and parents about increasing fees has reignited with the start of the new year.

According to the criteria that "No increase may exceed the figure obtained by dividing the sum of the previous year's PPI and CPI by two and adding five points," there will be an increase of approximately 60 percent in private school fees in the 2024-2025 academic year.

With some schools already starting to announce their fees during the early registration period, parents took to social media to criticize the fees which they claim have doubled. Meanwhile, schools claim that the prices are based on inflation.

Depending on the demand, fee increases of up to 150 percent can be currently observed.

In a statement made by the Turkish Private Schools Association (TÖZOK), "Schools that announced fees for early registration waited for the January inflation data. If there is change in regulation, schools can change the fee accordingly. If the school has signed a contract with the parents based on the first announced fee, if the fee decreases, the previously announced higher fee is a vested right."

"The sector is in a very bad situation. Our most important expense is teacher and personnel salaries. This accounts for 70 percent of all expenses. Last year we increased salaries by 120 percent on average, while fees increased by only 65 percent. This will lead to the closure of about 2,000 schools," TÖZOK President Zafer Öztürk stated.

A statement made by the Private School Parents' Platform draws attention to the regulation that only covers school fees. "There is no limit on additional services. Ostensibly, food is not compulsory, but some schools do not enroll those who do not buy food. Shuttle service, books and food are considered extra sources of income by schools."