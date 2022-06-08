Private school fees cannot be increased arbitrarily: Minister

  • June 08 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA 
An arbitrary increase in annual private school fees, which became a hot topic on the country’s agenda for some people, reaching up to 294,000 liras ($17,750), cannot be accepted, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has said.

“We are evaluating all complaints from parents on this issue and will intervene if needed,” Özer said on June 7.

Administrations of the private schools in Turkey started announcing their fees for next season, causing a public debate.

The annual education fee for Deutsche Schule Istanbul (Alman Lisesi) is 126,000 liras ($7,607), for Saint Joseph Istanbul is 165,000 liras ($9,960), for Saint Michel Istanbul is 169,000 liras ($10,200) and for St. George’s Austrian High School is 105,000 liras ($6,339).

However, Istanbul American Robert High School, known as Robert College, remained “the most expensive school,” reaching 294,000 liras.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently said private schools could raise annual fees by a maximum of 36 percent.

Özer also announced the calendar for the 2022-23 education season.

“Schools open on Sept. 12 and close on June 16, 2023,” he said. “The first break is between Nov. 14 and 18, and the second break will be between April 17 and 20, 2023.”

