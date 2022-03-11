Private-public buses suspend services in Ankara

  • March 11 2022 07:00:00

Private-public buses suspend services in Ankara

ANKARA
Private-public buses suspend services in Ankara

Private-public buses and minibuses in Ankara have decided to suspend their services as of yesterday due to increasing fuel prices, the mayor of the Turkish capital has announced.

“Owners of private-public buses and minibuses serving in Ankara demand that the transportation cost be at least 8 Turkish Liras [$0.50] in the face of the economic difficulties and the increasing cost of fuel,” Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş said on Twitter.

Yavaş noted that they also demanded that the free transportation fee determined by the Family and Social Services Ministry should be covered by the municipality.

Stating that neither citizens nor the municipality can meet these demands in today’s economic conditions, Yavaş announced that services of private-public buses and minibuses in Ankara will be suspended as of March 10.

Expressing that all the possibilities of the municipality will be mobilized in order not to affect residents negatively in this process, Yavaş said that he thinks it would be appropriate for citizens to prefer their private vehicles until a solution is found.

Turkey, Bus,

WORLD Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings

Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan asks Biden to lift 'unfair' sanctions on Turkey

    Erdoğan asks Biden to lift 'unfair' sanctions on Turkey

  2. Snowfall grips Istanbul, more to come

    Snowfall grips Istanbul, more to come

  3. THY cancels dozens of flights amid blizzard

    THY cancels dozens of flights amid blizzard

  4. Russian forces edge closer to Kyiv as city becomes ’fortress’

    Russian forces edge closer to Kyiv as city becomes ’fortress’

  5. Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

    Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports
Recommended
Snowfall grips Istanbul, more to come

Snowfall grips Istanbul, more to come
Two years since first COVID case reported in Turkey

Two years since first COVID case reported in Turkey
Harsher punishments for violence against health workers, women

Harsher punishments for violence against health workers, women
Some 438 million books published in 2021: Minister

Some 438 million books published in 2021: Minister
Municipality helping Ukrainian women get back to work online

Municipality helping Ukrainian women get back to work online
Expert maps towns affected by asbestos

Expert maps towns affected by asbestos
WORLD Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings

Sealed with a kiss: Chile celebrates first same-sex weddings

Two same-sex couples became the first Thursday to legally tie the knot in Chile, which joined a handful of countries in majority Catholic Latin America to allow LGBTQ couples to marry.

ECONOMY Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

Three ships carrying tons of sunflower seed oil have departed from the Russian ports of Yeisk and Rostov, the Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs has announced, adding that other vessels are also on their way to Turkey.
SPORTS Galatasaray earns goalless draw at Barcelona

Galatasaray earns goalless draw at Barcelona

Barcelona’s newfound attacking verve vanished on March 10 as the club was held to a 0-0 draw by Galatasaray at Camp Nou in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League.