Prices to ease after April, minister says

  • February 04 2022 09:11:00

Prices to ease after April, minister says

ANKARA
Prices to ease after April, minister says

Inflation rates in Turkey could peak in April before falling to single digits by the June 2023 general election, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told Nikkei Asia in an interview published on Feb. 3. 

“For the coming period, there won’t be many more price hikes from government side. We have one final natural gas price correction by the government and food prices tend to go up during month of Ramadan [in April this year],” he said.
“I do not think we will see 50 percent. I hope I am not wrong,” he added.

Nebati said Turkey has a “serious inflation problem ahead of us,” but added that the rest of the world is experiencing similar problems.

“We expect high month-on-month inflation to peak in January, and then it will keep its level for some time. In the summer it will start to show recovery and will radically decline in December due to the base effect,” he said.
Nebati added that he expected the Turkish Lira to stabilize this year after months of turbulence.

“As the lira significantly lost its value around 45 percent last year, we do not expect further negative developments in the lira, hence we do not expect further depreciation,” Nebati said. “There will be no imbalance between the forex rate when I was appointed and the forex rate at the end of this year. To sum up, there will be no pessimism in Turkey regarding forex rates.”

Nebati also estimated that gross domestic product growth last year was “expected to be between 10 percent to 11 percent, above the medium-term economy program forecast,” while the economy’s expansion in 2022 “is expected to be around the medium-term economy program forecast of 5 percent.”

The government’s measures, announced on Dec. 20, 2021, helped to stabilize the lira at around 13.3 to 13.5 to the dollar so far this year.

Nebati said that the new Turkish Lira deposit scheme reached a total size of more than 272 billion liras (about $20 billion), with 113 billion liras coming from conversions from forex accounts. Turkey’s total deposit volume is more than 5.3 trillion liras.

inflation rate,

TURKEY Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel

Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

    Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

  2. Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

    Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

  3. Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

  4. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  5. Authorities move against misguiding discount ads

    Authorities move against misguiding discount ads
Recommended
Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch
Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem
Turkeys annual inflation at 48.69% in January

Turkey's annual inflation at 48.69% in January
Alphabet doubles 2021 net profit to $76 billion

Alphabet doubles 2021 net profit to $76 billion
Tesla recalls 54,000 vehicles to fix ’rolling stop’ feature

Tesla recalls 54,000 vehicles to fix ’rolling stop’ feature
Power consumption up 7 percent in January

Power consumption up 7 percent in January
WORLD ISIL leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ISIL leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

The leader of ISIL group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

ECONOMY Prices to ease after April, minister says

Prices to ease after April, minister says

Inflation rates in Turkey could peak in April before falling to single digits by the June 2023 general election, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told Nikkei Asia in an interview published on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.