Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike

Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike

ANKARA
Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike

Teams from the Trade Ministry have intensified price checks across the country to see if retailers are passing the hike in minimum wage onto consumers.

This month, the minimum wage for 2025 was raised by 30 percent to a net of 22,104 Turkish Liras ($628) per month.

Officials have carried out inspections on more than 4,000 businesses and prices of nearly 400,000 products, the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

During three-day inspections, they fined companies a total of 10 million Turkish Liras ($283,4000) over exorbitantly price increases, the ministry said.

Officials conducted inspections at 605 supermarkets in Istanbul, 325 supermarkets in the southern province of Antalya and 322 supermarkets in Ankara, according to the statement.

They found over 2,000 violations in Istanbul, where companies were slapped with 4.7 million liras in fines.

“Within the scope of the inspections in 81 provinces, actions were taken against 2,668 companies on suspicion of unfair price increase,” the ministry said.

Those companies were asked to submit their defense and to provide invoices for three months, the ministry added.

The companies, which were found to have committed to exorbitant price increases, will be referred to a special board for further examination.

The board may impose a fine between 100,0000 to 1 million million liras on the companies, if there are found to have violated the rules.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024
Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months

Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months
Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November

Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November
Incoming president Trumps deportation plans irk farmers

Incoming president Trump's deportation plans irk farmers
China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month
Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister

Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister
Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿