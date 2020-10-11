Presidential orchestra set for launch of grand concert

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Presidential Symphony Orchestra is making final preparations for the grand opening of its new concert hall in the capital Ankara – a majestic facility that has taken 25 years for completion.

Cemi Cem Deliorman, the orchestra’s conductor, told Anadolu Agency that the architecture of the hall was “extraordinary” and the project came to fruition with the support of the culture and tourism minister.

“The hall will open on Oct. 29, the Republic Day of Turkey, when we will be hosting the Turkish president. There will be a second concert and other events on Oct. 30,” said Deliorman.

“Global stars will be playing with us and we will have artists and groups from all around the world. We have commissioned a new piece that will be premiered at the concert. There will be celebrations spread over four days to mark the new facility’s opening.”

The complex includes a main hall with a capacity for 2,023 guests, a smaller hall that can accommodate 500 people, and outdoor concert areas.

There are also multifunctional spaces such as an orchestra museum, library, archive room, and a gift shop.

“Rather than being just a concert hall, it has been transformed into a place that lives throughout the day, produces art, and inspires people,” he said.

Deliorman compared the facility to the Leipzig Gewandhaus in Germany, saying that the idea at the start of the project was to have the best acoustics for a symphony hall in Turkey.

“The Leipzig Gewandhaus was taken as a role model, although our building is newer and bigger. Making such a building is an expensive endeavor. Every little detail is very special; the wood, the seats, and all other elements are specially made for the acoustics,” he said.