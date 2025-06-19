Presidential Children’s Orchestra and Choir to mark Istanbul debut

ISTANBUL

Bringing together young talents from across Türkiye, the Presidential Children's Orchestra and Choir is set to enchant the Istanbul audience with a special concert on June 21 in celebration of World Music Day.

Launched by the Presidency of Türkiye, the ensemble gave its debut performance on April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day — a national holiday in Türkiye that celebrates children and marks the founding of the Turkish parliament — at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The performance received wide acclaim, and now the group is expected to once again deliver a moving and memorable performance, this time for Istanbul’s music lovers.

The choir’s second much-anticipated concert will be held at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall under the direction of conductor Professor Burak Tüzün.

This time, the performance will honor World Music Day, which aims to make music freely accessible to the public and promote musical diversity and creativity.

The Presidential Children's Orchestra and Choir was established to preserve Türkiye’s musical heritage and aims to preserve traditional music and instruments while embracing global musical diversity, with a goal of nurturing the artists of tomorrow.

On June 21, the group will perform a carefully prepared repertoire that combines traditional and modern influences.

Melodies ranging from the southeastern province of Kilis to the northeastern city of Rize and the northwestern province of Çanakkale to the Black Sea city of Trabzon will enchant visitors.

Alongside regional pieces, songs by legendary musicians like Neşet Ertaş — a late folk singer recognized by UNESCO as a living human treasure — will also captivate the audience.

The works have been arranged symphonically to create a unique musical experience that bridges generations and styles. Along with Turkish folk music and Turkish classical music, they will include selections from Western classical music and contemporary popular genres.

Formed in 2024, the ensemble was created through a nationwide talent screening process conducted in October last year.

Nearly 1,000 children auditioned, and 250 were selected to join the orchestra and choir.

Composed of children aged 8 to 13, the group was divided into two groups — an orchestra and a choir— based on their individual interests and talents.

Starting in November last year, the children began their training in instrument-specific classes, including violin, flute, piano, guitar, cello and double bass, as well as several regional and traditional instruments.