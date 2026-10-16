Presidential adviser points to March or April 2028 for next elections

Presidential adviser points to March or April 2028 for next elections

ANKARA
Presidential adviser points to March or April 2028 for next elections

Presidential chief adviser Mehmet Uçum said on Oct. 15 that Türkiye’s next elections were likely to be held in March or April 2028, describing the timing as largely clear.


Uçum, who also serves as deputy head of the presidency’s Legal Policies Board, was speaking to journalists at Çankaya Mansion in Ankara.


On plans for a new constitution, he said public demand should be assessed through citizens’ expectations of the political system and how the state functions.

He cited proposals for recalling lawmakers, regulating prices and providing a minimum income as examples.


Turning to the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, Uçum outlined three stages — assessment, verification and announcement — and said the process was moving forward despite some setbacks.


A board chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz was monitoring developments, he said, adding that a National Security Council (MGK) decision was expected before the end of the year.


Uçum also addressed the possibility of assigning jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan a coordinating role in the process, saying this would neither change his status as a convicted prisoner nor suspend the execution of his sentence.


Any arrangement would concern the working conditions needed to carry out that role, he said, stressing that no final decision had been taken.

Possible arrangements for visits and meetings could be considered at a later stage.

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