Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

  • July 01 2020 15:16:00

Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed he will take strict measures against social media platforms following insults directed at his daughter and son-in-law after they announced the birth of their fourth child on Twitter.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will take a step for bill for stringent control over these platforms, he said, speaking at his party’s provincial heads meeting via videoconference on July 1.

“We are working on a legal regulation. This kind of media does not suit this nation, this country,” he said.

“As soon as we will bring it [bill] to our parliament, we want social media channels to be completely removed and controlled. I hope to deal with this issue before the legislative period ends,” Erdoğan said.

The government is determined to introduce legislation that would force social media companies to establish a legal presence in Turkey, he said, noting that the requirement would mean they could be held financially accountable and forced to respond to Turkish court decisions.

“Do you see why we oppose social media like YouTube, Twitter, Netflix, and so on?’’ Erdoğan said.

“Turkey is not a banana republic. We will snub those who snub this country’s executive and judicial bodies,” he stated.

“We will chase those who attack a baby that had just opened his eyes to the world and his family over the values they think they represent,” Erdoğan said, referring to an insult directed at his daughter Esra Albayrak and his son-in-law, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak upon their announcement of their newborn baby. .

The AKP has long been considering amendments that would enable it to keep social media giants such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube under check by forcing them to remove content or risk facing heavy fines and restricted access to their platforms.

The AKP has carried out work in April for further measures on social network platforms under an omnibus bill as part of the struggle against the novel coronavirus but dropped the relevant article before it came to parliament’s agenda.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  2. Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

    Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

  3. Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

    Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

  4. Turkey’s navy commander visits Libya amid ongoing tension

    Turkey’s navy commander visits Libya amid ongoing tension

  5. Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

    Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage
Recommended
Astana group calls for political solution in Syria on first online meeting

Astana group calls for political solution in Syria on first online meeting
Istanbul’s front line doctors say long way to go before normalcy

Istanbul’s front line doctors say long way to go before normalcy
Turkey to try Khashoggi murder suspects in absentia: Fiancée

Turkey to try Khashoggi murder suspects in absentia: Fiancée
Aqua parks await holidaymakers, visitors amid normalization

Aqua parks await holidaymakers, visitors amid normalization
Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban
Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters

Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters
WORLD Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

The European Union agrees to open its borders to 15 countries from July 1, but the United States remains excluded. China is on the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but under the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, according to a statement.
ECONOMY Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector hit 53.9 in June, ending a three-month period of moderation, a joint business survey revealed on July 1.
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.