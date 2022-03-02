President Erdoğan urges cease-fire in Ukraine

  • March 02 2022 09:04:00

President Erdoğan urges cease-fire in Ukraine

ANKARA
President Erdoğan urges cease-fire in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for an immediate cease-fire between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

“Our call to both Russia and Ukraine is: let the firing stop as soon as possible, let Russia and Ukraine make a beautiful contribution to peace,” Erdoğan said on March 1 during a joint news conference with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, on Tuesday.

The Turkish leader said Turkey welcomes overtures by European Union officials toward Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application to join the bloc. He however, urged the EU to “show the same sensitivity” toward Turkey. The country is a candidate to join the EU but its accession talks have been stalled over a number of issues, including the country’s democratic backtracking.

“Are you going to bring Turkey’s (application) on the agenda when someone declares war on it and attacks?” Erdoğan said.
Erdoğan reiterated that Turkey, which has the second largest army within the alliance, supports NATO’s expansion.

Diplomacy, Ceasefire,

WORLD Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions

Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

    Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

  2. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

  3. Turkey warns parties to stay away from Black Sea

    Turkey warns parties to stay away from Black Sea

  4. Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry

    Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry

  5. CHP leader calls for parliamentary debate over Ukrainian war

    CHP leader calls for parliamentary debate over Ukrainian war
Recommended
Doctor seeks Guinness fame after removing over 14,000 gallstones

Doctor seeks Guinness fame after removing over 14,000 gallstones
Court gives verdict in 2020 fireworks factory blast case

Court gives verdict in 2020 fireworks factory blast case
Dozens of pushed-back migrants rescued in Aegean Sea

Dozens of pushed-back migrants rescued in Aegean Sea
Man on ‘peace journey’ reaches Turkey’s south

Man on ‘peace journey’ reaches Turkey’s south
Adana supplies blue crabs worldwide

Adana supplies blue crabs worldwide
Turkovac ‘effective’ in preventing deaths

Turkovac ‘effective’ in preventing deaths
WORLD Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions

Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions

Employees at a U.S.-operated border assembly plant in the northern Mexico city of Matamoros have overwhelmingly voted to have an independent union represent them.
ECONOMY Toshiba top executive decides to step down

Toshiba top executive decides to step down

Toshiba’s Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down, as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation.

SPORTS Disabled man to race in rallycross contest

Disabled man to race in rallycross contest

With an aim to break ground in a rallycross contest by competing with the country’s prominent racers this summer, a disabled man is spending days in the western province of İzmir training on the racing circuits.