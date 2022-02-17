President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

ANKARA

Turkey’s president announced a set of measures on Feb. 16 that aim to bring relief to households and businesses reeling from soaring electricity bills.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said authorities would readjust the level under which higher electricity tariffs for households using more energy kick in, while some 4 million households in the country of more than 84 million people would receive state subsidies to help with high natural gas and electricity bills.

Civil society organizations would no longer pay the higher energy tariffs that apply to businesses, he said, adding that some small businesses would also be able to benefit from readjusted tariffs.

“We continue to support households in electricity and natural gas. We are listening to the voice of our nation and finding solutions to their problem,” Erdoğan said.

The president said that high inflation was “temporary” and that his government would bring it under control.

“Our most important problem is high inflation. Hopefully we will overcome it and see it go down month by month,” he said.