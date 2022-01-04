President Erdoğan vows return to single-digit inflation

  January 04 2022

ANKARA
We have been one of the fastest-recovering and growing countries within the G20 during the pandemic. The performance Turkey has been displaying in a period when the balances of the global trade are being re-established makes us gradually get closer to our goal of joining the world’s top 10 economies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said on Dec. 3, speaking after a Cabinet meeting.

'Whatever the reason, we regret that our citizens are faced with such a picture,” Erdoğan said in reference to Monday’s inflation rate. “We are determined to break the neck of inflation and bring it back to single digits as soon as possible.”

Drawing attention to the coronavirus pandemic, which he underscored had left its mark on the past two years, Erdoğan noted that apparently the pandemic and the global economic problems triggered by it would continue to adversely affect everyone for a while longer, and said: “The injustices brought about by the pandemic have clearly demonstrated how it is important for us to achieve our goal of the great and strong Turkey. Thanks to the progress it has made over the past 20 years in its development infrastructure, Turkey has positively differentiated itself in the global healthcare and economic crises.”

Recalling that Turkey had closed 2020, when the global trade volume had shrunk by 5.3 per cent, with a growth rate of 1.8 per cent, President Erdoğan pointed out that Turkey had achieved an investment, employment, production, exportation and current account balance-oriented growth in 2021, and added: “We are one of the fastest-recovering and growing countries within the G20. The performance Turkey has been displaying during a period when the balances of the global trade are being re-established makes us gradually get closer to our goal of joining the world’s top 10 economies.”

 

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break on Jan. 3 or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.
