President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections

  • June 26 2021 10:00:00

President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections

HATAY
President Erdoğan dismisses possibility of early elections

The Turkish president on June 25 dismissed the possibility of early elections in the country.

“The date of the early elections is certain, June 2023. Don’t beat the wind,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a local meeting of AKP in southern Hatay province, following various opening ceremonies he had attended.

Vowing to continue protecting the country’s "independence, interests, rights of our people and all of our friends," Erdogan said: “AKP's "fate is in line with Turkey's.”

"Each of the 15 elections that Turkey has been through over the last 19 years was of vital importance in itself," he said. 

“Now we have the 2023 elections ahead of us. These elections constitute the most critical turning point in terms of aligning our country's standards to the vision of 2053,” the Turkish president added. 

On Turkey's vaccination campaign launched to curb the spread of COVID-19, Erdoğan pledged to continue vaccination efforts in the country.

President erdoğan, Politics,

TURKEY Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

Turkey kicks off university entrance exams
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

    Turkish adventurer sails to Pacific to set a new record

  2. Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

    Turkey criticizes EU leaders’ summit conclusion for delaying concrete decisions

  3. Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

    Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

  4. Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

    Turkey’s famous windsurfing spot draws attention with stone houses

  5. Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes eastern Turkey
Recommended
Turkey to lay foundation for Canal Istanbul

Turkey to lay foundation for Canal Istanbul
Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day

Turkey administers almost a million COVID-19 shots in a day
Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to see realities of Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on EU leaders to 'see realities' of Cyprus

Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief

Over 18,000 terrorists neutralized in 6 years: Defense chief
Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president

Ankara engaging in ‘constructive engagement,’ says French president
Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students

Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students
WORLD Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia battles Delta Covid surge as Europe eases restrictions

Australia’s largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown on June 26 to contain a sudden Covid surge, but several European nations lifted restrictions despite the global spread of a highly contagious form of the disease.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced on June 25.