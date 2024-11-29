Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

Speaking at the opening of TRT World Forum 2024, held under the theme “A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations”, Presidency’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun said, “Today, as Israel’s genocide machine and its accomplices commit these crimes, our President is tirelessly striving on international platforms and in meetings with world leaders to stop this massacre and genocide, and to help heal the wounds of the oppressed.”

TRT World Forum 2024, one of the largest and most high-profile forums in the global media sector, continues with participation from nearly 150 speakers from over 30 countries and more than 1,500 attendees from diverse regionas under the theme: “A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations”

“Platforms like TRT World Forum garner great ınternational appreciation”

At the opening of the forum, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun stated that through international platforms such as the TRT World Forum, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Istanbul Security Forum, and STRATCOM, they strive to create genuine spaces for dialogue on pressing issues and critical matters affecting the world and its people. He emphasized their efforts to raise global awareness about peace, security, prosperity, and the well-being of humanity.

Altun pointed out that their aim is to make the solution proposals of groups that have been neglected, silenced, or marginalized part of the global discourse, offering an alternative to the dominant narratives of Western mainstream rhetoric about a world facing growing instability due to wars, genocides, and hybrid threats. He added:

“We are pleased to observe that platforms like the TRT World Forum, in particular, are becoming increasingly institutionalized and are gaining greater international recognition.”

“President Erdoğan’s political biography ıs a symbol of his struggle for justice”

Altun highlighted that Türkiye is currently waging two critical battles on the global stage: a struggle for justice and a struggle for truth. He stated:

“President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the leader and flagbearer of both these struggles. His political biography is, above all, a symbol of his fight for justice. Since the day he entered politics, our President has worked to eliminate injustices, human rights violations, and the socioeconomic challenges that accompanied them in Türkiye.”

Altun elaborated that after Erdoğan came to power, he focused on eradicating these injustices through intense efforts and said: As a result of these efforts, the democratic field was cleansed

of tutelage. Human rights violations in the public sphere were addressed. Barriers to equal opportunity in education were removed. Chains of dependency in the economy and foreign policy were broken. With courageous steps, the injustices and oppression endured by our nation and citizens have been buried in the dark pages of history. Alongside this struggle for justice and development, President Erdoğan has consistently fought for truth, defending it even in the most challenging times despite threats and attempts to silence him. As a result, and by the grace of God, Türkiye has emerged victorious. Thanks to this fight for justice and truth, Türkiye has grown, freed itself from global exploitation systems, and transformed into a regional and global power.”

Altun underscored that under President Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye is now engaged in a global struggle for justice and truth. He reminded that since October 7, 2023, Israel has been committing genocide against the Palestinian people before the eyes of the world. He criticized Western governments and mainstream Western media for burying their heads in the sand regarding this genocide, stating:

“Instead of stopping Israel, they seek to encourage it and fabricate excuses to justify its actions. Today, as Israel’s genocide machine and its accomplices commit these crimes, our President is tirelessly striving on international platforms and in meetings with world leaders to stop this massacre and genocide, and to help heal the wounds of the oppressed.

He boldly tells Western leaders, even on live broadcasts: ‘Unlike you, we don’t carry the shame of a genocidal past.’ From the UN podium, he declares, ‘The world is bigger than five,’ and calls for ‘a fairer world.’ He confronts the UN Security Council, asking, ‘What are you waiting for to stop the genocide in Gaza, this oppression, this barbarism?’”

Altun pointed out that poems are written and prayers are offered for President Erdoğan in oppressed regions around the world, and added the following:

“Our President also demonstrates a firm and courageous stance against forces that implement anti-refugee and discriminatory policies globally. Free from the plague of populism and political opportunism, he calls on the entire world to stand with the oppressed. He fights a powerful and solitary battle against those who try to turn hostility toward migrants into political capital. Without differentiating based on religion, nationality, race, or ethnicity, he strives for all living individuals to have equal opportunities and rights. This is why he emerges as the only leader who can confront those responsible by throwing the painful image of Aylan Kurdi’s lifeless body in their faces. He unmasks them and gives them a lesson in humanity.”

Altun emphasized that with the courage and strength derived from this humanitarian and Islamic stance, Türkiye shines as a beacon of light and hope amid the gloom caused by systemic crises in wars, climate change, and pandemics that threaten all humanity. He stated:

“Our President also actively combats the moral and social distortions threatening humanity and families on a global scale, standing as a barrier against the waves stirred up by dark lobbies. He integrates this fight for truth and justice into the very center of our foreign policy through a strong strategic framework. Today, Türkiye functions as a compass within the global systemic crisis, guided by justice and truth as its foundational principles, with peace and stability for everyone as its primary goal.”

Altun reminded that we are living in an age of communication, or rather, a digital age, which, despite raising hopes for increased societal interaction, has unfortunately become an era marked by lies and disinformation.

"As Türkiye, we are more confident than ever in facing today’s challenges"

Altun pointed out the injustice in global power dynamics, stating that it must also be challenged within the global media sector:

“Mr. President, under your vision for building a more just world, we are striving for a fair global media and communication ecosystem. As Türkiye, we are, thankfully, more confident than ever in facing today’s challenges. Thanks to the dynamism of our people, we rapidly adapt to new technological developments and innovative solutions to emerging problems.”

Altun noted that national technology initiatives, supported by substantial public and private investments in areas such as artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, space exploration, and technological innovation, are increasingly visible in the communication field. He also highlighted Türkiye’s continued serious investments in media literacy and initiatives to combat disinformation on social media.

He added that Türkiye systematically works to promote the production of authentic news and information while combating disinformation and black propaganda, both nationally and internationally:

“We believe that a more just, prosperous, and democratic international system is only achievable by building a healthier communication ecosystem. In a world on the brink of major transformations, managing crises and navigating change requires a comprehensive political vision and determined leadership. Under your vision and leadership, Türkiye possesses the determination and capacity to manage these crises, particularly in communication and beyond. This forum is a concrete reflection of that strong will.”

Altun expressed his gratitude to those who contributed to organizing the forum. He concluded by hoping that the ideas, solutions, and collaborations generated during the forum would inspire new and fair global initiatives in communication and diplomacy and contribute to building a more peaceful and prosperous world.