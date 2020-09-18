Presidency’s Directorate of Communications launches anti-propaganda unit

ANKARA

The department of “Strategic Communication and Crisis Management” has been established within the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, according to a decree published on the Official Gazette on Sept. 18.

The department will be responsible for the “struggle against psychological warfare, propaganda and perception” by identifying operation activities, all kinds of manipulation and disinformation that are staged in Turkey.

The department will also engage in strategic communication and crisis management activities to achieve the goals set by the state in terms of crisis, disaster, emergency periods, the threat of imminent war, mobilization and war.