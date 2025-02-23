Preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway, says Russia

Preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway, says Russia

MOSCOW
Preparations for Trump-Putin summit underway, says Russia

Preparations are underway for a face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Feb. 22.

It marked a clear departure from Western efforts to isolate Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Russian state media, Sergei Ryabkov said a possible Putin-Trump summit could involve broad talks on global issues, not just the war in Ukraine.

“The question is about starting to move toward normalizing relations between our countries, finding ways to resolve the most acute and potentially very, very dangerous situations, of which there are many, Ukraine among them,” he said.

But he said efforts to organize such a meeting are at an early stage, and that making it happen will require “the most intensive preparatory work."

Ryabkov added that U.S. and Russian envoys could meet within the next two weeks to pave the way for further talks among senior officials.

Russian and U.S. representatives meeting in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 agreed to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties, an extraordinary about-face in U.S. foreign policy under Trump.

Senior U.S. officials have suggested Ukraine will have to give up its goals of joining NATO and retaining the 20 percent of its territory seized by Russia.

After the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Associated Press the two sides agreed broadly to pursue three goals: to restore staffing at their respective embassies; to create a high-level team to support Ukraine peace talks; and to explore closer relations and economic cooperation.

He stressed, however, that the talks, which were attended by his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and other senior Russian and U.S. official, marked the beginning of a conversation, and more work needs to be done.

Lavrov, for his part, hailed the meeting as “very useful.”

No Ukrainian officials were present at the Saudi meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would not accept any outcome from the talks since Kiev didn’t take part.

European allies have also expressed concerns that they are being sidelined.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet Trump separately at the White House this week to try to convince him to stick by Kiev.

Fears are growing in European capitals that the bond forged from the ruins of World War II is on the verge of collapse as Trump pursues talks with Putin.

US ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

    Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

  2. Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

    Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

  3. Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

    Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

  4. Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

    Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

  5. Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

    Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Recommended
Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit
Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan
Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades
Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallahs funeral in Beirut

Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon
One dead, three wounded in France knife attack

One dead, three wounded in France knife attack
WORLD Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has emphasized the recent positive momentum in Athens-Ankara relations, emphasizing the “structured dialogue” that has characterized diplomatic efforts over the past 18 months.

ECONOMY Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks second in the world in mega yacht production, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced, citing data from Boat International’s 2025 Global Order Book report.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿