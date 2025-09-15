Preliminary data mark Türkiye’s first historical pollution record of Marmara

Preliminary data mark Türkiye’s first historical pollution record of Marmara

ISTANBUL
Preliminary data mark Türkiye’s first historical pollution record of Marmara

Preliminary findings are beginning to emerge in a comprehensive study examining the pollution history of the Marmara Sea, one of Türkiye’s most fragile inland seas.

Conducted under a Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) program in partnership with Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), Akdeniz University, Ege University and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University, the study seeks to trace how pollutants have accumulated in the sea over decades.

Using ODTÜ’s research vessel “Bilim-2,” scientists collected sediment cores from 20 locations across the Marmara Sea. Employing an “octopus” coring device, they extracted samples measuring 40 to 50 centimeters in length, which are now being analyzed to reconstruct a detailed timeline of contamination.

Each institution is focusing on a different dimension. Ege University is conducting dating analyses based on cesium and lead distribution, and Akdeniz University is classifying microplastics. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University is identifying plastic polymers, while ODTÜ is carrying out chemical measurements of pollutants.

Preliminary findings are already pointing to worrying trends. Mustafa Yücel, deputy director of ODTÜ’s Institute of Marine Sciences, said that “the layers from recent decades show a marked rise in both metals and plastics.”

Yücel explained that sediments act as an archive of marine history, preserving the environment of surrounding geographies.

The study will provide two sets of information: The amount of pollution at specific points in time and the sedimentation rates across the Marmara basin. This will enable researchers to estimate how much pollution entered the sea, how much settled on the seabed, and how it has been preserved over decades.

“This will be the first study in Türkiye to deliver such a reconstruction of pollution flows,” Yücel said.

Ultimately, the project aims to build a comprehensive database of pollution trends in the Marmara Sea. The findings will allow researchers to model future scenarios to shape strategies in mitigating the impacts of pollution.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says
Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026
Western recognition of Palestine to intensify pressure on Israel: Erdoğan

Western recognition of Palestine to intensify pressure on Israel: Erdoğan
14 detained in Borsa Istanbul manipulation probe

14 detained in Borsa Istanbul manipulation probe
Türkiye’s premier tech event Teknofest to open doors in Istanbul

Türkiye’s premier tech event Teknofest to open doors in Istanbul
Spain, Türkiye join forces to study sinkholes in Central Anatolia

Spain, Türkiye join forces to study sinkholes in Central Anatolia
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿