  • November 06 2020 07:00:00

BOLU
Pregnant cat arrives at private hospital to give birth

The medical staff of a private hospital in the northwestern province of Bolu had to do the first intervention on an unusual patient on Nov. 4.

A stray cat with black stripes mysteriously found her way to the maternity ward of the hospital, with staff noticing on its arrival that she was pregnant.

The personnel in the health center recorded the cat’s actions on camera and asked a veterinary for help.

After the local municipality’s veterinary services were notified, the cat was taken to an animal hospital where she gave birth to three kittens.

All four are reported to be in good health and will remain at the animal hospital for further care.

It is unclear how the cat knew where to go to deliver her kittens.

Last month, two calves also showed up on the doorstep of a veterinary clinic in the eastern province of Kars on World Animal Day on Oct. 4 to get “medical support.”

The clinic was closed, but the footage of the animals standing at the door had gone viral on social media.

