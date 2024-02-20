Precipitation expected to continue throughout country: Report

ISTANBUL
According to the latest report from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, snowfall and rain are expected across the country between Feb. 19 and 25, but no significant change in temperatures is predicted.

In the report published by the bureau, the central Anatolian provinces of Karaman, Aksaray, Niğde, Nevşehir, Kayseri and eastern regions are among the areas where rainy weather conditions are anticipated.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy in the Marmara Region, with some haze and fog expected in the eastern parts of the region on Feb. 19.

The southern provinces of Mersin, Adana, Hatay and the eastern districts of Antalya are expected to experience rain and showers.

It is emphasized that citizens should be cautious due to the strong precipitation expected especially around the southeastern province of Hatay.

Meanwhile, the hottest January in 53 years was experienced in Türkiye. Although there is precipitation in February, the precipitation area will narrow this week. Temperatures will hover above seasonal norms again.

Precipitation is expected in a narrower area on Feb. 21. Rain and showers will be seen in the inner parts of the western Mediterranean and the western Black Sea regions.

There will be no precipitation in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western province of Izmir for three days. Temperatures in the capital and Istanbul will reach 12 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius in Izmir.

﻿