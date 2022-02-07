Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut

  • February 07 2022 07:00:00

Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut

ISPARTA
Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut

Most residences and businesses without power in Turkey’s southwestern province of Isparta have had their power supplies restored after days of outages caused by a massive snowstorm.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said nearly 93 percent of 299,000 subscribers in Isparta have had their energy supplies restored and the teams are working hard to provide electricity to the remaining 20,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have issued statements over the news about a citizen who allegedly froze to death amid heavy snowfall.

Ramazan Nazlı, 70, died as a result of cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure, not by freezing as alleged, according to a written statement made by the Isparta Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In another statement released by the Isparta Governor’s Office, it was stated that Nazlı used to live on his own, had a mental disability and did not accept the help of his neighbors.

The statement also stressed that it was determined during the examination carried out in the deceased’s house that the electricity was active and that the stove was not used even though it was installed.

power outage,

WORLD Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial
MOST POPULAR

  1. World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

    World leaders, opposition figures wish Erdoğan, first lady speedy recovery from COVID-19

  2. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

  3. Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

    Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

  4. Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

    Water level rises to 65 percent in Istanbul dams

  5. Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert

    Cases may start to decline at end-February, says expert
Recommended
Millions of students back in school after short break

Millions of students back in school after short break
Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system

Six opposition leaders to meet for first time to discuss return to parliamentary system
Average age of drug usage falls to 16: Report

Average age of drug usage falls to 16: Report
Istanbul home to 13 seagull species seen in Turkey: Expert

Istanbul home to 13 seagull species seen in Turkey: Expert
Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer

Residents fill snow into wells to cool off in summer
Turkish consumers mostly complained about online shopping last year

Turkish consumers mostly complained about online shopping last year
WORLD Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she never accused anyone of sexual assault, according to an interview published Monday, again walking back an allegation that sparked worldwide concern about her safety.
ECONOMY Wind powers change in England’s industrial city

Wind powers change in England’s industrial city

In the banks of the River Humber in northern England, the winds of change are blowing through Hull, where factory workers busily craft turbine blades in a green revolution.

SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.