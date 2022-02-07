Power to be restored in Isparta after days-long cut

ISPARTA

Most residences and businesses without power in Turkey’s southwestern province of Isparta have had their power supplies restored after days of outages caused by a massive snowstorm.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said nearly 93 percent of 299,000 subscribers in Isparta have had their energy supplies restored and the teams are working hard to provide electricity to the remaining 20,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have issued statements over the news about a citizen who allegedly froze to death amid heavy snowfall.

Ramazan Nazlı, 70, died as a result of cardiac arrest due to respiratory failure, not by freezing as alleged, according to a written statement made by the Isparta Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In another statement released by the Isparta Governor’s Office, it was stated that Nazlı used to live on his own, had a mental disability and did not accept the help of his neighbors.

The statement also stressed that it was determined during the examination carried out in the deceased’s house that the electricity was active and that the stove was not used even though it was installed.