Portugal’s fado star Dulce Pontes comes to Ankara stage

ANKARA

Dulce Pontes, the famous singer who played a major role in the international rise of Portugal's traditional heritage fado with her rebellious and unique attitude, will meet music lovers for the first time in Ankara on Oct. 15 at CSO Ada Ankara Main Hall.

Pontes, who has received numerous awards in her career, shared the same stage with world-famous names from Cape Verde's star Cesaria Evora to Brazilian singer Marisa Monte, Jose Carreras to George Dalaras, also recorded an album with Ennio Morricone and performed duets with world-famous stars such as Andrea Bocelli.

Pontes continues to take the folk songs of her country wherever she goes. She replied to questions ahead of her Ankara concert.

You studied music, piano and dance. How did your career of over 35 years begin?

My first passion was piano. I have also been interested in dance, ballet and modern dance. I have always loved what I do and expressing my emotions effectively. I also enjoy writing and musical theater. After all these experiences and trainings, music has become the focus of my life.

You are one of the most important names in the world when it comes to fado. What do you think made you identify with this music?

I have been influenced by many different genres of music and at the beginning of my career I was singing rock music. Classical and jazz are also the genres I am very interested in. I'm not a fado singer, I'm a singer who also sings fado. I think fado is a type of music with a very special way of expression. Fado is a type of music that I enjoy because it comes from my childhood, my family and where I live. Unique names like Amalia Rodrigues, who has written her name in the history of world music, nourish my soul like many listeners.

Do you still feel the same excitement on stage?

Definitely; it still affects me a lot when the listeners dream with my voice. I see music as a way of life, an important part of my life. I have never seen it as something that needs to be done like a profession or a job, on the contrary, singing is an action that makes me happy first.

We are mesmerized while listening to you on stage, what kind of mood do you have during the performance?

Seeing that my voice and my songs are enjoyed is still the thing that makes me the happiest for so many years. I leave the door open to different interpretations as in jazz music. Sometimes we make different song endings or different connections between songs.

Did you have a chance to listen to Turkish music? Are there any musicians from Türkiye that you know and meet?

I listen to the folk music of all countries in the world. I have always liked the percussions and the spirit of music in Turkish music. During the pandemic period, Barbaros and I broadcasted together on Instagram and sang songs together. He is a very well-educated voice that sings in many languages.

You are coming to Türkiye after a long break. What kind of a concert awaits us in Ankara?

I will sing songs from my first album Lagrima or the songs I sang with Morricone because they are important songs for my life and career, but I have prepared a repertoire with different arrangements and new songs. There is a very curious and unconditional audience in Türkiye. On Oct. 15, I am very excited to meet you in Ankara after a long break.