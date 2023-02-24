Population of neighboring city rises by 40 pct in 2 weeks

Population of neighboring city rises by 40 pct in 2 weeks

MERSİN
Population of neighboring city rises by 40 pct in 2 weeks

After the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye, the neighboring province of Mersin’s population has increased by 40 percent in two weeks, while nearly 400,000 earthquake survivors have arrived in the city.

In a joint statement made by 47 institutions, organizations and NGOs in the southern province, it was emphasized that forced migration due to the quakes turned into a “social disaster” as this migration wave has exceeded the resources of the city in many areas, especially in infrastructure, accommodation and transportation.

Stating that about 400,000 people came to Mersin from the earthquake zones in two weeks, the associations said that the infrastructure, accommodation and transportation of the city should be re-planned.

“Mersin should be included in the scope of a special support. Having a population of 1.9 million in 2022, Mersin started to host 400,000 earthquake victims. In a short period of two weeks, the population of Mersin has increased by close to 40 percent.”

Emphasizing that several needs, including health and education, are increasing in the city, the statement said, “In order to meet this need, we must rapidly increase the amount of these services and the number of personnel who will fulfill them.”

The joint statement noted that Mersin was also affected by the earthquakes on Feb. 6 and 20, adding that the buildings in the province should be made earthquake resistant against the large and medium-sized earthquakes that still continue in the region.

In Mersin, earthquake survivors were settled in hotels, social facilities and housing centers allocated to them, as some homeowners and real estate agents increased the prices of houses at exorbitant rates.

While house rents have doubled in several districts, rents are requested annually and in advance in the Silifke and Erdemli districts.

The lowest house rent increased from 3,000 Turkish Liras ($160) to 8,000 liras ($424).

Ümit Mete, one of the sector representatives, stated that even real estate agents are in a difficult situation due to the rents requested by property owners.

“Our biggest problem here is that housing has increased to exorbitant prices. Property owners put us in a difficult situation with price increases in the first days. We were embarrassed when we tried to explain this situation to the earthquake victims,” Mete said.

Mete stated that they worked to prevent this problem by meeting with homeowners and real estate agents who applied exorbitant price increases after the earthquakes.

“I would like to make a conscientious and humane call to the property owners: This disaster can happen to everyone. For the sake of humanity, I advise that they put their hands on their hearts.”

“We will impose sanctions on these people together with official institutions,” he added.

ARTS & LIFE Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

    Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

  2. Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

    Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

  3. Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

    Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

  4. ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

    ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

  5. Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

    Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Recommended
Gölcük quake survivor left disabled now inspiring others

Gölcük quake survivor left disabled now inspiring others
Cuban medical team vows to continue support in quake zone

Cuban medical team vows to continue support in quake zone
Recent quakes cause panic in Turkish Cyprus

Recent quakes cause panic in Turkish Cyprus
Collapse of old buildings in quakes not surprising: Report

Collapse of old buildings in quakes not surprising: Report
Parking lots turn into ‘vehicle cemetery’

Parking lots turn into ‘vehicle cemetery’
Turkish Embassy in Canberra collects over $300,000 for quake survivors

Turkish Embassy in Canberra collects over $300,000 for quake survivors
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.