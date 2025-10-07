Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Türkiye next month

VATICAN CITY

Pope Leo XIV will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in a six-day trip beginning late November, his first voyage since becoming head of the Catholic Church, the Vatican said on Oct. 7.

The 70-year-old American is expected in Türkiye from Nov. 27-30, a visit that "will include a pilgrimage to İznik on the occasion of the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a brief statement.

A subsequent trip to Lebanon will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, he said, adding that an itinerary would come later.

Leo said in July he hoped to visit İznik in the Turkish northwestern province of Bursa for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea this year, a milestone in church history.

That trip was supposed to have been made in May by his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died April 21 at the age of 88.

The last pope to visit Lebanon was Benedict XVI in 2012, while the last papal visit to Türkiye was in 2014, when Pope Francis travelled to the capital Ankara and Istanbul and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Nicaea, which is now the city of İznik and is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Istanbul, hosted the first ecumenical council in Christian history in 325 AD.

Convened by Emperor Constantine, the council was the first to bring together Christian bishops from across the Roman Empire.

It laid the foundations for the Nicene Creed, a statement of faith that intended to exclude certain so-called heresies.

The creed confirmed there was one God who exists in three parts, the Father, the Son Jesus and the Holy Spirit, which remains the cornerstone doctrine for most Christian denominations.

Leo's highly anticipated visit to Lebanon is expected to focus on peace in the multi-faith country, which has committed to disarming non-state groups, particularly the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.

During a trip to the Vatican in June, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, a Maronite Christian, invited the pope to visit his country.

Despite a ceasefire that came into effect in November 2024, Israel maintains troops in border positions considered strategic in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces regularly carry out strikes, claiming to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure, particularly in the south.