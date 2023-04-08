Poor quality iron from Syria one of reasons behind massive destruction: Experts

ANKARA

The poor quality iron brought from Syria played a major role in the great destruction which quake-hit cities experienced in early February, geologists and quake experts have stated.

Iron from Syria that was more affordable and of poor quality, was used in many collapsed buildings in the quake zone, experts pointed out during their presentations to the parliamentary earthquake investigation commission.

“Iron from most of the demolished buildings are not Turkish made. They used Syrian iron as it was cheap. The durability of this iron is not even half of the iron produced here,” said Mustafa Kumral from Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ).

Most of the building that collapsed in the earthquakes in the region were built before 2000, Kumral added.

Another expert, Hasan Sözbilir, also noted that the structure inspection mechanism should be reviewed, adding that it is essential to complete strengthening works in the current building stock as soon as possible.

Counseling the commission about the permanent residences whose constructions are ongoing, Sözbilir stated that training about construction should be given to workers.

“Making construction on the active fault lines is an essential problem. If a fault law is introduced, we have chance to avoid the active lines,” Sözbilir explained.

It is necessary to eliminate the risk of liquefication, he added.