Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved

  • November 08 2021 07:00:00

Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved

MILAN-The Associated Press
Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved

Archeologists in Pompeii excavating a villa amid the ruins of the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient city have discovered a cramped dormitory and storage room that offers “a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves,” officials said on Nov. 6.

Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said the find was “an important discovery that enriches the knowledge of the daily life of ancient Pompeiians, in particular the level of society still little known.”

The room was discovered in a villa in the Pompeii suburb of Civita Giuliana, just a few steps from where archeologists in January discovered the remains of a well-preserved ceremonial chariot.

The room, with just one high window and no wall decorations, contains the remains of three beds made out of wood.

The beds were adjustable, with two measuring 1.7 meters (nearly 5 feet, 7 inches) and one just 1.4 meters (4 feet, 7 inches), possibly indicating that a family with a child had lived there.

Nearby, a wooden chest contained metallic objects and textiles that “appear to be part of harnesses for horses," according to the archeological park. There also was a wooden steering element for a chariot.

Chamber pots and other personal objects were under the beds, while eight amphorae, an ancient vessel used as a storage jar, were in a corner, suggesting storage for the household.

“We can imagine here the servants, the slaves who worked in this area and came to sleep here at night,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii Archeological Park. “We know that it was definitely a life in precarious conditions."

The villa, with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city, is considered one of the most significant recent finds at Pompeii. It was discovered after police came across illegal tunnels dug by alleged looters in 2017.

Archaeologists also have uncovered the skeletal remains of two people, believed to have been a wealthy man and his male slave, who were stricken by volcanic ash attempting to escape death.


Archaeology,

SPORTS Ugandan, Kenyan athletes dominate Istanbul marathon

Ugandan, Kenyan athletes dominate Istanbul marathon
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ilıca dam to contribute 3 billion liras to Turkish economy annually: Erdoğan

    Ilıca dam to contribute 3 billion liras to Turkish economy annually: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey test-fires air defense missile Siper

    Turkey test-fires air defense missile Siper

  3. CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties

    CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties

  4. Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

    Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

  5. Thousands to run for Istanbul’s cross-continental marathon

    Thousands to run for Istanbul’s cross-continental marathon
Recommended
Churches, chapels draw tourists to Göreme Open Air Museum

Churches, chapels draw tourists to Göreme Open Air Museum
Algerian farmer’s olive oil wins global recognition

Algerian farmer’s olive oil wins global recognition
Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration

Istanbul inn with iconic architecture seeks restoration
Fire ravages African mask collection in DR Congo

Fire ravages African mask collection in DR Congo
Cappadocia draws nearly 2 mln tourists in 10 months

Cappadocia draws nearly 2 mln tourists in 10 months
Ancient house ruins found in Hierapolis

Ancient house ruins found in Hierapolis
WORLD Azerbaijan restoring cultural capital Shusha

Azerbaijan restoring cultural capital Shusha

Shusha, the culture and historical capital of Azerbaijan, was destroyed by Armenian forces during its three-decade-long occupation.

ECONOMY Hoteliers in Antalya more hopeful for 2022 tourist season

Hoteliers in Antalya more hopeful for 2022 tourist season

Stronger than expected foreign visits this year are boosting hopes of hoteliers in Antalya, Turkey’s major holiday destination for both domestic and international travelers, for the tourist season next year.

SPORTS Ugandan, Kenyan athletes dominate Istanbul marathon

Ugandan, Kenyan athletes dominate Istanbul marathon

Ugandan athlete Victor Kiplangat won the 43rd Istanbul Marathon men’s title, while Kenyan athlete Sheila Jerotich won the women’s title at the world’s only intercontinental footrace on Nov. 7.