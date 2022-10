Polls open in Brazil’s tight presidential runoff: AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazilians began voting Sunday in a closely fought presidential runoff between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that has polarized Latin America’s biggest nation.

Former president Lula is the slight favorite going into the election, according to opinion polls, however, Bolsonaro performed better than expected in the first round and the race is seen as too close to call.