Polling begins in TRNC presidential election

Polling begins in TRNC presidential election

NICOSIA
Polling begins in TRNC presidential election

Polling began on Sunday morning for the first round of the presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The TRNC citizens, who began voting at 8 am (0500GMT), can vote until 6 pm (1500GMT) at 777 polling stations established across the country.

The TRNC has 218,313 eligible voters.

Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is running as an independent candidate, while Tufan Erhurman, leader of the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), is contesting as his party’s candidate.

Mehmet Hasguler, Arif Salih Kirdag, Ahmet Boran, and Ibrahim Yazici are running as independent candidates, while Osman Zorba is representing the Cyprus Socialist Party.

Huseyin Gurlek, who was also expected to run for the election and whose name is placed on the ballot, announced on Saturday that he withdrew his candidacy in favor of Ersin Tatar.

A candidate will be elected president in the first round if they receive more than 50% of the vote (an absolute majority).

If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the top two candidates receiving the most votes in the first round will advance to the second round, to be held within seven days.

The candidate receiving the highest number of votes in the second round will assume the presidential seat.

Polls,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election
LATEST NEWS

  1. Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

    Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

  2. Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November

    Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November

  3. Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’

    Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’

  4. Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum

    Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum

  5. Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike

    Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike
Recommended
Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election
Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November

Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November
Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum

Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum
Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike

Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike
Work begins to repair Ukraine nuclear plants power lines

Work begins to repair Ukraine nuclear plant's power lines
Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip

Zelensky urges allies against appeasing Russia after US trip
Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire
WORLD Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Tufan Erhürman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), has won the presidential election in the Turkish Cyprus with 62.76 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results announced by the electoral authority on Oct. 19 evening.
ECONOMY Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

As gold prices soar to unprecedented heights, Turkish families are rushing to invest their savings in the precious metal, triggering shortages of small bars and coins across Istanbul’s bustling Grand Bazaar and Kuyumcukent, a massive jewelry production and trade complex located in Istanbul.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿