Political leaders set Eid holiday plans across country

Political leaders set Eid holiday plans across country

ANKARA
Political leaders set Eid holiday plans across country

Türkiye's political leaders will spend the Eid al-Fitr holiday in different parts of the country, with many opting to be in their hometowns or major cities alongside family and party members.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to spend the holiday in the northeastern province of Rize, his hometown. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş will be in Istanbul, while Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will remain in the capital Ankara.

Among party leaders, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) head Özgür Özel plans to celebrate the holiday with his family in his hometown of Manisa. Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli will stay in Ankara throughout the holiday, where he is expected to visit the grave of party founder Alparslan Türkeş on the first day and meet members of the Idealist Hearths foundation.

İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu is also expected to remain in Ankara. Meanwhile, Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan will take part in Nevruz-related events across Istanbul, Diyarbakır and Van during the holiday period.

Other party leaders will mark the holiday in various locations across Türkiye. New Welfare Party (YRP) leader Fatih Erbakan and Future Party head Ahmet Davutoğlu are expected to be in Istanbul, while Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) leader Ali Babacan will spend the holiday in Ankara.

Great Union Party (BBP) leader Mustafa Destici is scheduled to be in Eskişehir on the first day of the holiday and in Ankara on the second. Felicity Party (SP) leader Mahmut Arıkan will celebrate the holiday with his family in Kayseri.

 

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

Political leaders to exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings
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