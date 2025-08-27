Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert

ANKARA
Political leaders in Türkiye have marked the 954th anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert, a defining conflict that opened Anatolia to the Turks nearly a millennium ago.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, led two days of celebrations in the eastern cities of Bitlis and Muş on Aug. 25-26.

The historic clash on Aug. 26, 1071, between the Byzantine and Seljuk empires is widely commemorated in Türkiye as a turning point in national history.

Instead of convening in Ankara, Erdoğan held a cabinet meeting in Ahlat, near the historic battlefield. Political figures also visited specially set-up marquees as part of ongoing cultural festivities.

During the celebrations, Malazgirt Mayor Ahmet Kenan Türker of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) met with Bahçeli.

He thanked the MHP leader for the ruling bloc’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative and expressed confidence in its success, according to a post on the MHP’s X account.

Meanwhile, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also marked the anniversary on Aug. 26 via X.

"Happy 954th anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt, a turning point in our history, when the gates of Anatolia were opened to the Turks," he wrote. "I remember all our heroes, especially Sultan Alp Arslan, with gratitude."

The commemoration coincides with “Victory Week,” which also observes the start of the 1922 Great Offensive against occupying forces and culminates with Victory Day on Aug. 30.

İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu commemorated both milestones.

"This is the day when two great victories, forged with faith, courage and determination, rewrote the destiny of our nation," he said in a statement issued on Aug. 26.

 

Erdoğan vows justice for Palestinians, warns against threats to Türkiye’s security
