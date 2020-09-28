Political institutions to help overcome challenges faced by university students: CHP leader

  • September 28 2020 12:21:00

ANKARA
The pandemic period has added further difficulties to the current problems of the university students, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing the political institutions to solve these problems.

“These problems will be expressed in the parliament in some way, and if the lawmakers need to make legal changes to your solve problems, legal changes will be made,” he said in a meeting with the university students via videoconference on Sept. 27.

The students explained their difficulties with distance education and suggested an online education workshop during their meeting with the CHP leader.

Drawing attention to the situation of students, who do not have a computer, internet and television in the distance education process, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We cannot accept that university students do not have a computer in the 21st century anyway.”

“We are trying to create a poverty inventory through our municipalities. Maybe the government also has such an inventory. Therefore, poor families are more or less certain, and perhaps the political power can meet the internet expenses of those families,” he added.

Talking about a fund called the Universal Service Fund, apart from the general budget of Turkey, Kılıçdaroğlu said the Education Ministry could use the money accumulated in this fund to provide computers to students in cooperation with the YÖK. “We persistently ask about what happened to the money accumulated in this Universal Service Fund.”

Noting that over 750,000 households do not have televisions in Turkey in the 21st century and over two million families who cannot access the internet, he said these figures are enough to display the size of equality in opportunity for all and the prevalent inequality in the system of education in Turkey.

 

