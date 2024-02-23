Police probe German man over ancient Mideast artifacts

Police probe German man over ancient Mideast artifacts

BERLIN
Police probe German man over ancient Mideast artifacts

German police said on Feb. 21 that they were investigating a man over his suspicious collection of ancient Middle Eastern artifacts, including a millennia-old cuneiform tablet likely stolen from a museum in Syria.

Investigators were first alerted to the case when they found the man was in possession of the cuneiform tablet from Ebla in Syria, the LKA criminal investigation service in Baden-Wuerttemberg said.

Cultural artifacts from ancient Ebla, such as tablets inscribed with the cuneiform writing system dating to 2,350-2,250 B.C., are very popular among collectors.

The man claimed to have acquired the tablet from an old Bavarian collection as an investment and for possible resale, but this claim turned out to be false, the LKA said.

"Investigations revealed that the artefact had in fact probably been illegally imported into Germany... after it had been stolen from the museum in Idlib in Syria in 2015," it said.

Investigators then searched the man's home in Heilbronn and found another cuneiform tablet and a collection of ushabti figurines, small sandstone statues used in ancient Egyptian funeral rituals.

Police have seized the objects and the investigation is ongoing, the LKA said.

Syria's extraordinary archaeological heritage has fallen prey to the fighting ravaging the country since civil war broke out in 2011.

In a country where corruption and trafficking of archaeological artefacts and treasures were already a chronic problem, widespread clashes and power vacuums in some areas have led to an explosion of looting and illicit excavations.

The Islamic State group is believed to have uncovered and then destroyed a stash of cuneiform tablets and statues when it captured Tal Ajaja, one of Syria's most important Assyrian-era sites.

Under the group's extreme interpretation of Islam, statues, idols and shrines amount to recognizing objects of worship other than God and must be destroyed.

But the group is also believed to have benefited from the trafficking of antiquities seized from sites under its control.

Germany saw a huge influx of Syrian refugees in 2015-16, with hundreds of thousands arriving in the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

    Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

  2. Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

    Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

  3. Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

    Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

  4. 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

    4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

  5. America returns spaceship to the Moon, a private sector first

    America returns spaceship to the Moon, a private sector first
Recommended
Ankara Palas converted into museum

Ankara Palas converted into museum
Elton John items fetch $8 million at New York auction

Elton John items fetch $8 million at New York auction
Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to claim top spot on Billboards country music chart

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to claim top spot on Billboard's country music chart
Fantasy franchise revived with live-action

Fantasy franchise revived with live-action
Chile to reopen probe into mystery death of poet Pablo Neruda

Chile to reopen probe into mystery death of poet Pablo Neruda
An iron fist in a velvet glove

An iron fist in a velvet glove
WORLD 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spains Valencia

4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

At least four people have died in a huge fire that gutted a multi-storey apartment block in Spain's eastern port city of Valencia, with another 14 people injured.
ECONOMY Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

The current economic policies will continue to be implemented after the upcoming elections, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿