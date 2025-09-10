Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

ISTANBUL

Authorities have issued detention warrants for 89 suspects in an investigation into illegal betting operations that reportedly exploited a system originally established for a major data breach.

Istanbul police's cybercrime teams identified homes in the city, particularly in the Esenyurt district, being used as hubs for the illegal activity.

The suspects integrated the system with illegal betting sites to move money through bank accounts opened in the names of third parties, state-run Anadolu Agency said on Sept. 9. Five homes in “luxury residences” were confirmed as key locations for the operation, according to the report.

Authorities conducted technical and physical surveillance, confirming the suspects were actively using the properties. Financial analysis indicated the network had a transaction volume of 5 billion Turkish Liras (around $121 million), the agency reported.

Detention warrants were issued for 89 individuals, 81 of whom were in Istanbul. Following the move, police carried out simultaneous operations across Istanbul, and also in the provinces of İzmir, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Çanakkale, Zonguldak and Muş to apprehend the suspects.