Police detain hundreds in major operation across Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A total of 815 individuals, including 368 suspects wanted for various crimes, were detained on Aug. 5 in sweeping police operations conducted across Istanbul.

The operations, dubbed “Peace Istanbul,” were carried out in two phases by Istanbul police.

In the first phase, authorities set up road inspections at 212 locations across the city, involving 1,497 personnel. A police helicopter and five boats from the Sea Port Branch Directorate also supported the operation.

The second phase focused on public spaces, with the participation of 1,335 police officers.

As part of the operation, 363,618 individuals were subjected to general information interrogations, resulting in the detention of 815 people, including 368 suspects with outstanding warrants.

Police seized 32 unlicensed pistols, six rifles, six blank pistols, 144 cartridges, 1,746 grams of narcotics, 699 narcotic pills, 22 synthetic pharmaceuticals and nearly 100,000 Turkish Liras in cash believed to be drug related.

Authorities also inspected 414 public establishments, imposing administrative sanctions on three businesses. Legal action was initiated against three individuals and one foreign national.

During traffic inspections, police checked 42,476 vehicles and 2,273 motorcycles. Legal action was taken against 2,216 vehicles and motorcycles, as well as 12 drivers. Ten vehicles were banned from traffic circulation. Traffic fines totaling 878,866 liras were issued.