Police detain 7 over suspected YPG/PKK links

ADANA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police detained seven suspects in raids in Adana, southern Turkey, for their alleged links to the YPG/PKK terror group, security sources said on June 14.

Anti-terror police launched an investigation into the suspects, who allegedly attacked police using improvised explosive devices, petrol bombs, and stones, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

With detention warrants issued for 10 suspects, police continue operations to capture the remaining three suspects.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK branch in Syria, across Turkey’s southern border.