Polar bears face starvation as climate change alters sea ice patterns

Polar bears face starvation as climate change alters sea ice patterns

ONTARIO
Polar bears face starvation as climate change alters sea ice patterns

Polar bears in Canada's Hudson Bay risk starvation as climate change lengthens periods without Arctic Sea ice, despite the creatures' willingness to expand their diets.

Polar bears use the ice that stretches across the ocean surface in the Arctic during colder months to help them access their main source of prey, fatty ringed and bearded seals.

In the warmer months when the sea ice recedes, they would be expected to conserve their energy and even enter a hibernation-like state.

However, human caused climate change is extending this ice-free period in parts of the Arctic and forcing the polar bears to spend more and more time on land.

New research looking at 20 polar bears in Hudson Bay suggests that without sea ice they still try to find food.

"Polar bears are creative, they will search the landscape for ways to try to survive and find food resources to compensate their energy demands if they're motivated," Anthony Pango, a research wildlife biologist with the US Geological Survey, told AFP.

The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, used video camera GPS collars to track the polar bears for three-week periods over the course of three years in the bay.

The researchers found that of the group, two bears rested and reduced their total energy expenditure to levels similar to hibernation, but the 18 others stayed active.

The study said these active bears may have been pushed to continue to look for food and were documented eating a variety of foods including grasses, berries, and seal carcass.

But ultimately the researchers found that the bears' efforts to find sustenance on land did not provide them with enough calories to match their normal marine mammal prey.

Limiting planet-warming greenhouse gases and keeping global warming under the Paris deal target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would likely preserve the endangered polar bear populations, experts say. However, global temperatures continue to rise and sea ice dwindles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

    Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

  2. Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

    Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city

  3. Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

    Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

  4. Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

    Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

  5. Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

    Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO
Recommended
War in Ukraine inflicted $3.5 bln in damage to cultural sites: UN

War in Ukraine inflicted $3.5 bln in damage to cultural sites: UN
Yoko Ono’s impact on art spotlighted in retrospective exhibition

Yoko Ono’s impact on art spotlighted in retrospective exhibition
New Orleans bids farewell to Mardi Gras season

New Orleans bids farewell to Mardi Gras season
Climate activists target Botticelli’s ‘Birth of Venus’

Climate activists target Botticelli’s ‘Birth of Venus’
Fashion recycling falls short in saving the planet

Fashion recycling falls short in saving the planet
Oscar rivals gather for Academy Awards annual luncheon

Oscar rivals gather for Academy Awards annual luncheon
WORLD Ukraine reinforces extremely critical frontline town

Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town

Ukraine has rushed soldiers to the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, where the military said the situation was "extremely critical".
ECONOMY Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿