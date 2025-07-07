Poland reinstates border control with Germany

SLUBICE
Polish border guards check cars at the Polish-German border in Slubice, western Poland, close to the German city of Frankfurt an der Oder, on July 7, 2025, as Poland temporarily reintroduced border controls with Germany and Lithuania, saying they are needed to control "illegal immigration"(AFP)

Poland reinstated border controls Monday with neighboring Germany and Lithuania following similar German restrictions imposed earlier this year aimed at discouraging asylum-seekers.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose government recently survived a confidence vote in parliament, announced the restrictions last week.

Pressure has been mounting after far-right groups in Poland have alleged Germany was transporting migrants into Polish territory after they reached Western Europe.

The reinstated controls will last for an initial period of 30 days, though authorities have not ruled out extending them, according to the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration.

The Polish border with Lithuania, which stretches 104 kilometers, will see checks in 13 locations. Poland’s border with Germany, 467 kilometers long, will have controls at 52 crossing points.

After taking office in May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who made a tougher migration policy a pillar of his election campaign, ordered more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe’s biggest economy would be turned away.

Last week, Merz said Poland and Germany were in close contact to keep the impact of Germany’s border controls “as low as possible.”

The European Union has a visa-free travel area, known as Schengen, that allows citizens of most member states to travel easily across borders for work and pleasure. Switzerland also belongs to Schengen although it is not an EU member.

