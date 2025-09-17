Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says

BERLIN

The wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that laboratory analysis of smuggled biological samples found he was killed by poisoning while incarcerated at an Arctic prison in February 2024.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most formidable critic for years, died in mysterious circumstances while serving a 19-year prison sentence on a string of charges widely seen as retribution for his opposition.

The charismatic anti-corruption campaigner had rallied hundreds of thousands across Russia in anti-Kremlin protests as he exposed the alleged ill-gotten gains of Putin's inner circle.

His allies allege he was murdered in prison, and Moscow has never fully explained the causes of his death, saying only that he fell ill while walking in the prison yard on Feb. 16, 2024.

Before he was buried, his wife Yulia Navalnaya said his allies "were able to obtain and securely transfer biological samples of Alexei abroad."

"Laboratories in two countries came to the conclusion that Alexei was killed. Specifically: Poisoned," she said in a video posted on social media.

She did not divulge details of what samples were obtained nor the results of the analysis, but she urged the labs to independently release their results and to specify which poison they believe was used.