Plenty of fish but no catch in Sri Lanka

  • April 01 2022 07:00:00

Plenty of fish but no catch in Sri Lanka

Plenty of fish but no catch in Sri Lanka

The sky and seas off Sri Lanka’s coast are crystal blue but a worsening economic crisis has kept fishermen moored at Negombo harbor, out of gas and unable to reel in the day’s catch.

The waters nearby are a tropical bounty of fist-sized prawns and mackerel that normally find their way into the island nation’s staple seafood curries.

But the crisis has left coastal communities short of fuel to send their vessels out to the ocean, and the repercussions are rippling down to dinner tables around the country.

“If we queue up by five in the morning, then we will get fuel by three in the afternoon, on good days,” Arulanandan, a seasoned member of Negombo’s close-knit fishing community, tells AFP.

“But for some, even that is not possible, because, by the time they get to the end of the queue, the kerosene is gone.”

Around the local estuary, idle crew members sun themselves on deck or lean against the rails of trawlers bobbing in the water, puffing on cigarettes as they listlessly wait for news of a fresh diesel shipment.

Their ships are equipped to go deep into international waters for weeks at a time but the shortages have prevented most from setting sail.

Other fishermen work closer to land, on smaller kerosene-powered motorboats like Arulanandan’s, but locals say three in every four of these vessels are not working on any given day.

The adversity has knock-on effects, if a crew specializing in catching bait has no fuel, then other boats fortunate enough to source kerosene are also forced to stay on land.

“When I can’t bring money home, my children ask me, ‘Why are you not feeding me?’” Arulanandan says.

“But they don’t understand the problems we are going through.” An hour’s drive south, on the outskirts of the capital Colombo, stands the country’s biggest fish market, a bustling open-air warehouse that usually serves as a hub for wholesale buyers from across the country.

The consequences of Sri Lanka’s shrinking catch are being keenly felt here, with far less seafood making its way to stallholders and far fewer customers passing through.

“The buyers come from far away, and because of diesel and petrol shortages, they haven’t shown up,” says Mohammed Asneer, a young shrimp vendor.

“Our sales have gone down and our expenses have gone up.”

Asneer grows exasperated while bemoaning his straitened circumstances and says he would seize any opportunity to leave for abroad.

“I don’t want to be in this country anymore,” he tells AFP.

“We work in the fish market and we can’t even afford to buy a kilo of fish. So what will everyone else do?”

Sri Lanka’s government admits that the current economic crisis is the nation’s worst since independence from Britain in 1948.

Inflation is running rampant. The cost of diesel, when the fuel is available, has almost doubled in a matter of months, and official figures show the average price of food shot up by 25 percent in January.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

    Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

  2. April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

    April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

  3. Restoration of 2,500-year-old Serpent Column starts

    Restoration of 2,500-year-old Serpent Column starts

  4. Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM

    Ukraine, Russia converge in their negotiation positions: Turkish FM

  5. Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut

    Prices expected to decline in two weeks after VAT cut
Recommended
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control prices

Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control prices
Turkey to become global hub for electric vehicle production, says minister

Turkey to become global hub for electric vehicle production, says minister
Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February
10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens

10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens
Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices

Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices
Orhan Turan elected TÜSİAD president

Orhan Turan elected TÜSİAD president
WORLD 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, setting off a gunbattle in which a Palestinian teenager was killed and several others were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

ECONOMY Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Exports increased over 25 pct to $20 billion in February

Turkey’s exports increased by 25.4 percent in February from the same month of 2021 to stand at $20 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz named ‘athlete of year’

The 68th Gillette-Milliyet Athletes of the Year Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Istanbul on March 30, with Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz receiving the “Athlete of the Year” award.