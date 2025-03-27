Plant with 200,000 capacity in Samsun to produce Chery cars

ISTANBUL
A plant set to be constructed in the Black Sea province of Samsun, with an annual capacity of 200,000, will manufacture Chery-brand vehicles, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

Chery’s partners will establish a production facility to manufacture next-generation electric vehicles and parts, as well as a mobility technologies research and development center.

The total investment is expected to be around $1 billion and create 5,000 jobs, the news agency said.

Chery entered the Turkish market two years ago and has since sold more than 57,000 cars in the country.

During a ceremony held at the presidential complex on March 26, President Tayyip Erdoğan presented a certificate of appreciation to representatives of companies for their investments to be supported under the government’s HIT-30 Program, which included Chery.

Last year, the Industry and Technology Ministry and BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer based in China, signed an agreement for a $1 billion investment in Türkiye.

The agreement foresees the establishment of a production facility for electric and rechargeable hybrid cars with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, along with a research and development center focused on sustainable mobility technologies.

The facility is expected to commence production in 2026, providing direct employment for up to 5,000 people.

 

