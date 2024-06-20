Plagiarism detection alone insufficient for cheating accusation, court says

Plagiarism detection alone insufficient for cheating accusation, court says

ISTANBUL
Plagiarism detection alone insufficient for cheating accusation, court says

In a landmark ruling regarding cheating and plagiarism in exams, an Istanbul high court has stipulated that students can only be accused of cheating during online exams if invigilators issue warnings and record incidents at the time of the exam and that detection of plagiarism after the exam will not be considered grounds for accusation.

The ruling was prompted by an incident involving a law student in Istanbul who was accused of cheating. This accusation arose after she submitted her exam paper through her university's plagiarism detection system, following an online exam where students were required to keep their cameras on.

The university suspended the student for one semester after the system detected 56 percent plagiarism in her paper.

Emre Güneş, the student’s lawyer, filed a lawsuit for "nullification of the judgment" with the Istanbul Administrative Court. He argued that the university council had shown bias against the student based on her previous disciplinary record and contended that the sections of her paper alleged to be plagiarized were general statements.

In the investigation report, it was stated that though there was a 56 percent similarity, “it is debatable whether the plagiarism rate stated in the report is completely considerable.”

The administrative court annulled the decision to suspend the student for one semester, noting that the exam invigilator had not given any warnings over suspicion of cheating during the exam, but they ordered the penalty over “assumption” of cheating due to a system plagiarism report. There was no concrete evidence that the student in question had cheated in the exam, the court said.

Güneş emphasized that the court’s decision has also established a precedent in terms of plagiarism accusations based on similarity reports received in master's or doctoral theses.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Five PKK members neutralized in northern Iraq

Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

    Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

  2. 36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

    36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

  3. AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'

    AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'

  4. Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

    Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

  5. Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts

    Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts
Recommended
Five PKK members neutralized in northern Iraq

Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday
AKPs stray dog bill has to include euthanasia clause

AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'
Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts

Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts
Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones
WORLD Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

Fears of a regional war rose Thursday after Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement said none of Israel would be spared in a full-blown conflict, and Israel said it had approved plans for a Lebanon offensive.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence deteriorates in June, show TÜİK data

Consumer confidence deteriorates in June, show TÜİK data

Consumer morale declined for the first time since February in June as households’ expectations for the general economic outlook and their financial situation deteriorated.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿