Placebo to perform in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Placebo, one of the leading alternative rock bands of the last quarter century, will perform in Istanbul on July 18, 2022 as part of PSM Loves Summer.

Founded by Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal, Placebo has succeeded in inspiring a generation around the world with its path so far. Having released seven studio albums, the band, with more than 13 million albums sold, acted as an “antithesis” to Britpop, which dominates its native land, and paved the way for a powerful change in British music.

Collaborating with music legends such as David Bowie, Robert Smith and Michael Stipe, the duo consolidated their place in music history by topping the charts with albums such as “Placebo,” “Black Market Music,” “Meds” and “We Come In Pieces.”

Released in 2006 and having sold over 1.1 million copies, “Meds” achieved Platinum status in both Germany and France and was awarded Gold in the U.K. The band experienced the turning point of their career that year when they took the stage as a headliner at Rock Am Ring and gave a concert to thousands of spectators. Then they performed for 36,000 people two nights in a row at Bercy in Paris.

“Battle For The Sun,” the sixth studio album that Placebo recorded over three months with producer Dave Bottrill, was released in June 2009. Staying at number 1 on the European Billboard Chart for two weeks, the album peaked at number 1 in 10 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries. They received the award for Best Alternative Rock Group in 2009 at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Placebo celebrated its 20th anniversary by releasing the retrospective hit album “A Place For Us To Dream” on Oct. 7, 2016, and an EP of six new tracks featuring hits like “Jesus’ Son,” “Life’s What You Make It.” Shortly after the album’s release, in 2017, they embarked on a world tour called “20 Years of Placebo.”

The band made a fast start to 2021 and finished their eighth studio album “Never Let Me Go.”

Placebo will perform at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage. Tickets for the concert will be available as of Dec. 7.