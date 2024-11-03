PKK's presence declines in Qandil: Turkish commander

PKK's presence declines in Qandil: Turkish commander

ANKARA
PKKs presence declines in Qandil: Turkish commander

PKK is experiencing a significant decline in its operational capabilities in the Qandil Mountains, its long-standing headquarters in northern Iraq, Türkiye's land forces commander has stated.

"As a result of our effective operations, the Qandil of 10-15 years ago no longer exists," Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu told daily Milliyet in an interview published on Nov. 3.

He noted that PKK members have begun shifting their activities to the Sinjar and Assos regions, indicating a relocation in response to increased military pressure.

"For us, the names of the places do not matter. Wherever terrorists are nesting and flourishing, know that the necessary action will be taken,” he said. "Nowhere is safe for them."

Bayraktaroğlu also said PKK has been forced to modify its cave structures as Türkiye has intensified its counterterrorism efforts in northern Iraq.

"They have started to create caves where they have enough food, water, fuel, ammunition, and materials to sustain their needs for two to five years," he stated.

The commander also touched on internal dynamics within PKK, saying the fact that all executives were born in Türkiye has sparked discussions regarding representation within the organization.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

    Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

  2. Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

    Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

  3. ‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture

    ‘Pasion Flamenca': A celebration of Flamenco culture

  4. 1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

    1,500-year-old artifacts smuggled from Türkiye return home

  5. Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands

    Andy Warhol artworks stolen in the Netherlands
Recommended
Istanbul’s historic Gülhane Park boasts diverse tree inventory

Istanbul’s historic Gülhane Park boasts diverse tree inventory
University enrollment tops 7 million

University enrollment tops 7 million
Protests erupt over Munzur Springs status downgrade

Protests erupt over Munzur Springs status downgrade
Türkiye spearheads global call for UN to halt arms flow to Israel

Türkiye spearheads global call for UN to halt arms flow to Israel
Türkiye sounds alarm on Sudan crisis, calls for immediate ceasefire

Türkiye sounds alarm on Sudan crisis, calls for immediate ceasefire
Natural gas explosion leaves one dead, 33 injured in central city

Natural gas explosion leaves one dead, 33 injured in central city

Decree announces appointments to state institutions

Decree announces appointments to state institutions
WORLD Moldovas pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu wins reelection

Moldova's pro-EU incumbent Maia Sandu on Sunday won a tense presidential runoff, beating her rival backed by a pro-Russian party in what she described as a "lesson in democracy."
ECONOMY Türkiyes passenger car market slows down in October

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October

The Turkish automotive market experienced a slowdown in October, with passenger car sales dropping by 8.4% year-on-year, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez storms to first WTA title of career

Zeynep Sönmez of Türkiye roared past American Ann Li 6-2, 6-1 on Nov. 3 to capture the first WTA title of her career in Merida, Mexico.
﻿