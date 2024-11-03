PKK's presence declines in Qandil: Turkish commander

ANKARA

PKK is experiencing a significant decline in its operational capabilities in the Qandil Mountains, its long-standing headquarters in northern Iraq, Türkiye's land forces commander has stated.

"As a result of our effective operations, the Qandil of 10-15 years ago no longer exists," Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu told daily Milliyet in an interview published on Nov. 3.

He noted that PKK members have begun shifting their activities to the Sinjar and Assos regions, indicating a relocation in response to increased military pressure.

"For us, the names of the places do not matter. Wherever terrorists are nesting and flourishing, know that the necessary action will be taken,” he said. "Nowhere is safe for them."

Bayraktaroğlu also said PKK has been forced to modify its cave structures as Türkiye has intensified its counterterrorism efforts in northern Iraq.

"They have started to create caves where they have enough food, water, fuel, ammunition, and materials to sustain their needs for two to five years," he stated.

The commander also touched on internal dynamics within PKK, saying the fact that all executives were born in Türkiye has sparked discussions regarding representation within the organization.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.