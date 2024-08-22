PKK terrorist group's Finland branch senior member held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Turkish national intelligence (MIT) and Istanbul Police Department, in a joint operation, apprehended Mehnaz Omari, an Iranian national operating under the alias "Naze Ad," who held a senior position in the Finland branch of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

Security sources said on Wednesday that Omari was responsible for coordinating between PKK/KCK cadres in Finland and the terror group's top ringleaders.

Her activities included facilitating recruitment and securing financial resources for the group.

Moreover, Omari was instrumental in organizing various actions and events on behalf of the PKK/KCK in Finland.

The operation in Istanbul not only resulted in Omari's capture, but it also provided crucial intelligence on the PKK/KCK's operations in Finland.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, elderly, and infants.