PKK member neutralized by Turkish intel in Iraq

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has "neutralized" a senior PKK terrorist identified to be planning attacks against Türkiye in northern Iraq.

Sadiq Sheikh Ahmed, codenamed Erish Berxwedan, who was active in the Panjvin countryside of Iraq's Sulaymaniyah, was located by MİT's field agents. Subsequently, he was "neutralized" by a point operation carried out by the intelligence services.

The term "neutralize" is used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

The surveillance identified that Ahmed provided strategic support to the attack plans of the PKK's high-level organization in Iraq.

Ahmed came to Türkiye after the start of the anti-regime movements in Syria. He later returned to Syria in 2015 and started to carry out armed activities within the PKK.

He took up different positions on behalf of the organization in Syria for a long period of time, before moving to Iraq. Most recently, he was reportedly acting together with senior members of the organization on the Iraq-Iran border.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.