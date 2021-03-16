PKK hideouts destroyed in east Turkey, northern Iraq

  March 16 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish forces on March 15 destroyed explosives and hideouts used by the PKK terror group in operations across Turkey and in northern Iraq, security sources said.

In the Harkurk region of northern Iraq, commando teams discovered a hideout used by the terror group, the National Defense Ministry said. Ammunition found inside, including grenades, rocket launchers, night-vision binoculars and power-generators, were destroyed.

Separately, gendarmes in the Hizan district of Turkey's eastern province of Bitlis discovered a winter hideout used by PKK terrorists. Food supplies and winter clothing used by the terrorists were destroyed, said local gendarmerie sources.

Also in Bitlis, gendarmes defused eight improvised explosive devices buried underground.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.​​​​​​​

