Pithos burials found in ancient Antandros

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency

Pithos burials have been unearthed in the ancient city of Antandros, which are believed to have been established thousands of years ago, in modern Turkey’s western Balıkesir province.

The findings came during the 21st excavation period sponsored by the municipality and Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Prof. Gürcan Polat, head of the excavation team, said on Saturday that extensive digging operations were carried out at two locations, one of which was a Roman villa, a country house for wealthy people built in the Roman Empire.

Polat said digging work was also done at a necropolis, and hoped to see a variety of different burial traditions in the region.