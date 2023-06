Pink Martini once again on Istanbul stage

ISTANBUL

As part of its European tour, Pink Martini is once again getting ready to meet its fans in Türkiye. The band released in May its latest album ‘Thomas Lauderdale Meets The Pilgrims,’ featuring 11 popular songs such as ‘Night and Day,’ ‘Malagueña’ and ‘Rhapsody in Blue.’ It will take the stage at Turkcell Vadi Istanbul on June 30.